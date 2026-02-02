Cancer Support Community Arizona's Night of Hope

Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) will bring the northern Arizona community together for its annual Night of Hope and Blessing Tree Celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 to 7p.m. at its Flagstaff location, 914 N. San Francisco St. The holiday tradition honors cancer survivors, remembers those who have lost their lives to cancer and recognizes the families, caregivers and loved ones who support them.

The annual gathering offers individuals and families impacted by cancer an opportunity to reflect on the past year, find connection and celebrate the strength of their community during the holiday season. Attendees can hang meaningful ornaments on the Blessing Tree, enjoy holiday carols performed by the Marshall Elementary School choir and bell performances by the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church Bell Choir. The event will conclude with a tea light ceremony, bringing the community together in a moment of remembrance, hope and solidarity.

Guests can enjoy complimentary individual and family holiday photos from 5 to 7 p.m., courtesy of local photographer Motion Olson, along with light refreshments and specialty cookies donated by Mozelle's Bakery. The evening will also feature CSCAZ's popular Emotional Support Chicken raffle, with tickets available for $10 each. Proceeds will support the nonprofit's free programs and services for individuals and families impacted by cancer throughout northern Arizona.

CSCAZ is collecting decorated ornaments from community members to display on the Blessing Tree. Participants are encouraged to create an ornament in honor, celebration or memory of someone impacted by cancer and drop it off at the CSCAZ Flagstaff office or bring it to the event on Dec. 2.

Community members, families and friends are invited to come together in support of those touched by cancer. Registration is available at eventbrite.com/e/night-o…. To learn more about CSCAZ, please visit cscaz.org.