Candy Cane Concert
Candy Cane Concert
Selections include Anderson's "A Christmas Festival" and "Sleigh Ride", Faith's "Brazilian Sleigh Bells", Coleridge-Taylor's "Christmas Overture", Prokofieff's "Troika" and Hisaishi's "My Neighbor Totoro" plus a holiday sing-a-long.
Coconino High School Main Auditorium
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Orchestra Northern Arizona
928-216-1339
hello@orchestrana.org
Artist Group Info
jill@orchestrana.org
Coconino High School Main Auditorium
2801 IzabelFlagstaff, Arizona 86004