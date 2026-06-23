Capturing the Night: Astrophotography Basics and Insights with John Gartin

Learn approaches to Astrophotography in a combined classroom- and field-based workshop.

This hands-on course will teach the basics of astrophotography in a two-part, one-evening session. Participants will learn how to use their own camera settings, the impact of different camera settings, foreground composition, site scouting, apps & online resources, different astrophotography approaches, and how to post-process photographs. Then participants will visit a local Flagstaff dark sky location to apply their learning, including photographing the core of the Milky Way Galaxy.

The class will be held from 6–7:30pm at CCA, followed by a break, then resume from 8:45–9:45pm at a dark-sky location.