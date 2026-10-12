CCAZ Presents "Disability Culture, Community and Art revealed through Short Films” by John Schaffer
CCAZ Presents "Disability Culture, Community and Art revealed through Short Films” by John Schaffer
Join Culture Connection AZ for a special screening of short films by local director John Schaffer! John will be screening three of his films in tandem with our current exhibition, "Disability Culture Revealed".
Culture Connection AZ
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Culture Connection AZ
928-440-3561
info@cultureconnectionaz.org
Artist Group Info
John Schaffer
support@cultureconnectionaz.org
Culture Connection AZ
201 East Birch AvenueFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9284403561
info@cultureconnectionaz.org