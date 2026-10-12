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CCAZ Presents "Disability Culture, Community and Art revealed through Short Films” by John Schaffer

CCAZ Presents "Disability Culture, Community and Art revealed through Short Films” by John Schaffer

Join Culture Connection AZ for a special screening of short films by local director John Schaffer! John will be screening three of his films in tandem with our current exhibition, "Disability Culture Revealed".

Culture Connection AZ
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Culture Connection AZ
928-440-3561
info@cultureconnectionaz.org
www.cultureconnectionaz.org

Artist Group Info

John Schaffer
support@cultureconnectionaz.org
https://www.wildasperagusproductions.com/
Culture Connection AZ
201 East Birch Avenue
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9284403561
info@cultureconnectionaz.org
www.cultureconnectionaz.org