The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the International Raptor and Falconry Center to present “Celebrating World Falconry Day” at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Celebrate World Falconry Day with the International Raptor & Falconry Center featuring a fascinating exploration of one of humanity's oldest and least understood traditions.

Join Dr. Michele Losee, founder of the International Raptor & Falconry Center, master falconer, raptor ecologist, and educator, as she takes audiences inside the remarkable world of falconry — a living cultural tradition that has connected people and birds of prey for more than 4,000 years.

Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, falconry is far more than hunting with birds of prey. It represents generations of Traditional Ecological Knowledge, a deep understanding of wildlife, ecosystems, and the unique partnership between humans and raptors. Today, that knowledge continues to contribute to raptor conservation, education, and the preservation of cultural heritage around the world.

The presentation will feature at least two live birds of prey species commonly used in falconry, offering a rare opportunity to experience these magnificent ambassadors up close while learning how they have shaped cultures across continents and continue to inspire conservation today.

Whether you are a bird enthusiast, conservationist, history buff, or simply curious about the natural world, this engaging program offers an uncommon glimpse into a tradition few people ever have the chance to experience.

Come celebrate World Falconry Day and discover how an ancient cultural practice remains remarkably relevant in the modern world.

“Celebrating World Falconry Day” will take place at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Nov. 16 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, to benefit the International Raptor and Falconry Center. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

