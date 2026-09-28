Cello Trip
Cello Trip
This performance of Cello Trip includes Bach’s joyful Third Suite, the premiere of a piece by Dutch composer and guitarist Jaap Berends and Sarah’s own compositions for cello with looper. This concert includes music of many genres and is swinging, calm, thoughtful, fun, funky, sweet, scratchy, weird, bold and spacious, with something for everybody to enjoy!
Flagstaff Federated Community Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Sarah Walder
Flagstaff Federated Community Church
400 W AspenFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
9283101237
rebeccacauthen@hotmail.com