Chess for All: Beginner Session

Come play the classic game of chess! Chess can help you improve your knowledge, develop cognitive skills, and learn to manage wins and losses all while having fun!

We will have two Beginner Sessions and two Intermediate Sessions:

Beginner Sessions are for those just starting out. We will teach the basic rules of chess and how each piece moves around the board.

Sunday, July 26th, 11:00am - 12:30pm

Monday, August 3rd, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Intermediate Sessions are for anyone who already knows the basics and wants to improve their skills.

Monday, July 27th, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Sunday, August 2nd, 11:00am - 12:30 pm

This program is for ages 7 and up.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.