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Chess for All: Intermediate Session

Chess for All: Intermediate Session

Come play the classic game of chess! Chess can help you improve your knowledge, develop cognitive skills, and learn to manage wins and losses all while having fun!

We will have two Beginner Sessions and two Intermediate Sessions:

Beginner Sessions are for those just starting out. We will teach the basic rules of chess and how each piece moves around the board.

Sunday, July 26th, 11:00am - 12:30pm
Monday, August 3rd, 6:00 - 7:30pm

Intermediate Sessions are for anyone who already knows the basics and wants to improve their skills.

Monday, July 27th, 6:00 - 7:30pm
Sunday, August 2nd, 11:00am - 12:30 pm

This program is for ages 7 and up.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/