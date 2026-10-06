Citizens Water Advocacy Group Public Presentation Featuring Leslie Graser of the City of Prescott

Prescott’s Long-Term Water Management Plan: Why it’s needed, what’s in it and how you can help

About the Presentation:

City of Prescott Water Resources Project Manager Leslie Graser will explain why it’s important for Prescott to have a long-term water management plan. After reviewing current and projected water supplies and current and projected water demands, she will discuss how we can predict our water future 10, 25 and 50 years from now and the role citizens can play. There will be plenty of time for your questions!

This presentation will be presented live in Prescott. Watch online or gather with CWAG members at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave in Prescott. Enjoy coffee and conversation at 9:45 a.m., followed by the program at 10 a.m. Individuals wishing to view the presentation via Zoom can register at the “Next Event” link at www.cwagaz.org. Questions/comments? Email us at info@cwagaz.org or call 928-445-4218.

About the Speaker: Prior to joining the City of Prescott in 2009, Leslie Graser worked for the State of Arizona Department of Water Resources for 12 years, both in the Hydrology Division and in Statewide Water Planning. She graduated from the University of Arizona, College of Engineering and Mines with a Bachelor’s Degree in Hydrology.

About CWAG: Founded in 2002, the mission of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group is to protect the flow of the upper Verde River and to protect the long-term water supply for the Quad Cities region. CWAG develops science-based positions on critical water issues and educates citizens and elected officials on sensible water policies.

