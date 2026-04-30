Climate Resilience Project: Spring Cleaning at McCallister Ranch

Join the Climate Resilience Project and Superyard Farms in preparing the McCallister Ranch for the upcoming growing season. This is a chance to support a thriving urban agriculture site while contributing to local climate resilience efforts. We’ll be rolling up our sleeves to tackle seasonal tasks like weeding, applying compost, picking up trash, and creating wood chip paths. Come lend a hand, learn something new, and be part of growing a more sustainable Flagstaff! Link: https://gis.flagstaffaz.gov/portal/apps/sites/#/flagstaffclimate/pages/crp

Location address: 3330 W. Route 66

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.