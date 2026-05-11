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Coconino County Bookmobile Stop: Aspire Transitional Care

Coconino County Bookmobile Stop: Aspire Transitional Care

Vroom! The bookmobile is back! The County Bookmobile is a mobile library that travels throughout Coconino County. On the second Tuesday of each month, it stops at Aspire Transitional Care 9:30-10:30am, at Flagstaff Senior Meadows 11am-12:30pm, at Flagstaff Veterans Home 12:40-1:40pm, and at Sunset Crater National Monument 2:30-3pm.

Bookmobile materials can be checked out with a Flagstaff Library card and have a loan period of one month. Materials may be returned to either one of our Flagstaff libraries or dropped off during a visit to the bookmobile.

We try to reach those outlying areas of our county that may not otherwise have access to library services. At times we change our routes and stops to accommodate patron need.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

Aspire Transitional Care
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM, every month on Tuesday through Jul 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Aspire Transitional Care
1521 N. Pine Cliff Dr.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001