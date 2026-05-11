Coconino County Bookmobile Stop: Brookdale Assisted Living

Vroom! The bookmobile is back! The County Bookmobile is a mobile library that travels throughout Coconino County. On the first Friday of each month, it stops at Brookdale Assisted Living 10-11:30am and at Highgate 12-1:15pm.

Bookmobile materials can be checked out with a Flagstaff Library card and have a loan period of one month. Materials may be returned to either one of our Flagstaff libraries or dropped off during a visit to the bookmobile.

We try to reach those outlying areas of our county that may not otherwise have access to library services. At times we change our routes and stops to accommodate patron need.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.