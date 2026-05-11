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Coconino County Bookmobile Stop: The Bluffs of Flagstaff Senior Living

Coconino County Bookmobile Stop: The Bluffs of Flagstaff Senior Living

Vroom! The bookmobile is back! The County Bookmobile is a mobile library that travels throughout Coconino County. On the second Friday of each month during the school year, it stops at The Bluffs 10am-12pm and at Mountain School 1-2pm. During June and July, it stops at The Bluffs 10am-12pm and at Mountain School 12:30-2pm.

Bookmobile materials can be checked out with a Flagstaff Library card and have a loan period of one month. Materials may be returned to either one of our Flagstaff libraries or dropped off during a visit to the bookmobile.

We try to reach those outlying areas of our county that may not otherwise have access to library services. At times we change our routes and stops to accommodate patron need.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

The Bluffs of Flagstaff Senior Living
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Friday through Jul 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
The Bluffs of Flagstaff Senior Living
3112 E. Butler Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004