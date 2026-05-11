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Coconino County Bookmobile Stop: The Peaks

Coconino County Bookmobile Stop: The Peaks

Vroom! The bookmobile is back! The County Bookmobile is a mobile library that travels throughout Coconino County. On the fourth Friday of each month, it stops at Flagstaff Junior Academy on Cedar Ave. 9:45-11:45am, at BASIS 12-12:45pm, and at The Peaks 2-3pm.

Bookmobile materials can be checked out with a Flagstaff Library card and have a loan period of one month. Materials may be returned to either one of our Flagstaff libraries or dropped off during a visit to the bookmobile.

We try to reach those outlying areas of our county that may not otherwise have access to library services. At times we change our routes and stops to accommodate patron need.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

The Peaks, Alpine Room
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
The Peaks, Alpine Room
3150 North Winding Brook Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-7106
https://thepeaks.org/