Community Meeting for the Proposed Coconino Solar and Energy Storage Project
Community Meeting for the Proposed Coconino Solar and Energy Storage Project
A neighborhood community meeting for the proposed Coconino Solar and Energy Storage Project will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Valle Airport, located at 555 S. State Route 64, Williams, AZ 86046.
For more information, email coconino@matrixrenewables.com.
Valle Airport
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Valle Airport
555 S. State Route 64Williams, Arizona 86046