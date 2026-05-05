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Community Meeting for the Proposed Coconino Solar and Energy Storage Project

Community Meeting for the Proposed Coconino Solar and Energy Storage Project

A neighborhood community meeting for the proposed Coconino Solar and Energy Storage Project will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Valle Airport, located at 555 S. State Route 64, Williams, AZ 86046.

For more information, email coconino@matrixrenewables.com.

Valle Airport
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Valle Airport
555 S. State Route 64
Williams, Arizona 86046