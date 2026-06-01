This summer Culture Connection AZ is hosting our first annual Culture Con on June 13th! Culture Con is Flagstaff’s own celebration of culture, creativity, and connection! Inspired by the energy of Comic Con, this one-day event brings together stories, traditions, art, and voices from cultures around the world—all in one vibrant space. Culture Con will include performances from local artists, a mercado, panels featuring local community leaders and storytellers, and food and beverages from Flagstaff vendors. This June 13th from 11am to 6pm, outside of the Historic Ice House, 201 E Birch Ave, Flagstaff, AZ. This is a free event! To help us best prepare for the event please register for your free tickets here - https://www.cultureconnectionaz.org/cultureconflagstaff !

