© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Culture Connection AZ

Culture Connection AZ

This summer Culture Connection AZ is hosting our first annual Culture Con on June 13th! Culture Con is Flagstaff’s own celebration of culture, creativity, and connection! Inspired by the energy of Comic Con, this one-day event brings together stories, traditions, art, and voices from cultures around the world—all in one vibrant space. Culture Con will include performances from local artists, a mercado, panels featuring local community leaders and storytellers, and food and beverages from Flagstaff vendors. This June 13th from 11am to 6pm, outside of the Historic Ice House, 201 E Birch Ave, Flagstaff, AZ. This is a free event! To help us best prepare for the event please register for your free tickets here - https://www.cultureconnectionaz.org/cultureconflagstaff !

The Historic Ice House
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Culture Connection AZ
928-440-3561
info@cultureconnectionaz.org
www.cultureconnectionaz.org
The Historic Ice House
201 East Birch Avenue
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9284403561
info@cultureconnectionaz.org
www.cultureconnectionaz.org