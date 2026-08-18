Dark Sky Quartet plays The Planets

Thursday, September 24, 7:30pm

British composer Gustav Holst (1874-1934) composed The Planets between 1914 and 1917. The orchestral suite premiered privately in 1918 and publicly in 1920 and was considered highly innovative at the time. Holst described it as “a series of mood pictures” influenced by astrological and mythological associations with seven planets of the solar system (the dwarf planet Pluto was not discovered until 1930).

The piece was first composed in an arrangement for two pianos and later orchestrated. It was recently arranged for both string and piano quartet performances by David Koerner for Dark Sky Quartet.