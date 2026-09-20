Disability Culture Revealed Exhibition Opening

Join us Friday, October 2nd for our Disability Culture Revealed; Art, History, and Community Voices exhibition opening!

In partnership with NAU’s Commission for Disability Access and Design, and the Hozhoni Foundation’s Residential Art Program the CCAZ team has created this exhibition to help viewers explore disability culture through art, history, and community voices. Stop by the Historic Ice House during First Friday ArtWalk to see it yourself!

Date 📆: Friday, October 2nd

Time ⏰: 6:00 - 9:00 pm

Location📍: The Historic Ice House