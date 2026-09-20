© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disability Culture Revealed Exhibition Opening

Disability Culture Revealed Exhibition Opening

Join us Friday, October 2nd for our Disability Culture Revealed; Art, History, and Community Voices exhibition opening!

In partnership with NAU’s Commission for Disability Access and Design, and the Hozhoni Foundation’s Residential Art Program the CCAZ team has created this exhibition to help viewers explore disability culture through art, history, and community voices. Stop by the Historic Ice House during First Friday ArtWalk to see it yourself!

Date 📆: Friday, October 2nd
Time ⏰: 6:00 - 9:00 pm
Location📍: The Historic Ice House

Historic Ice House
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Culture Connection AZ
928-440-3561
info@cultureconnectionaz.org
www.cultureconnectionaz.org
Historic Ice House
201 E Birch Ave
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-440-3561
info@cultureconnectionaz.org
https://www.cultureconnectionaz.org/events/from-artemis-to-zorya-the-role-of-the-feminine-divine-throughout-history