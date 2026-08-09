© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dodecahedron Workshop

Dodecahedron Workshop

Come flex your creative muscles and unwind with us for a cozy evening of origami and mead! Hosted by spatial instructor Joyce, this hands-on workshop will guide you step-by-step through folding 3D geometric dodecahedrons in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Whether you're an origami beginner or a seasoned folder, grab a glass, meet some great people, and craft something cool to take home.

Drinking Horn Mead Hall
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
http://drinkinghornmeadery.com