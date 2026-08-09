Dodecahedron Workshop
Dodecahedron Workshop
Come flex your creative muscles and unwind with us for a cozy evening of origami and mead! Hosted by spatial instructor Joyce, this hands-on workshop will guide you step-by-step through folding 3D geometric dodecahedrons in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Whether you're an origami beginner or a seasoned folder, grab a glass, meet some great people, and craft something cool to take home.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com