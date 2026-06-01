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Downtown Flagstaff Geology Walk

Downtown Flagstaff Geology Walk

Join Mari Soliday, museum educator at the Museum of Northern Arizona, for a walk through the Downtown area to learn about the unique geology that built Flagstaff.

We will meet on the Downtown Library front patio and walk from there. Please wear comfortable shoes, a hat, and sunscreen.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/