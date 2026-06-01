Downtown Flagstaff Geology Walk
Downtown Flagstaff Geology Walk
Join Mari Soliday, museum educator at the Museum of Northern Arizona, for a walk through the Downtown area to learn about the unique geology that built Flagstaff.
We will meet on the Downtown Library front patio and walk from there. Please wear comfortable shoes, a hat, and sunscreen.
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org