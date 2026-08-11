Dreams of America

FSO celebrates America’s 250th birthday with THREE world premieres by American composers, plus an incredible multidisciplinary performance. Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman precedes a new commission from composer Benjamin Taylor, with aerial photography visuals by Charles Latshaw celebrating northern Arizona’s beautiful landscapes. We celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 with two premieres by Nolan Stolz. And we present Peter Boyer’s Ellis Island: The Dream of America, which brings together FSO, six Flagstaff-based actors, and a beautiful video presentation of historical photos and documents to celebrate America’s great cultural history of immigration.