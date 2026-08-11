Dreams of America
Dreams of America
FSO celebrates America’s 250th birthday with THREE world premieres by American composers, plus an incredible multidisciplinary performance. Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman precedes a new commission from composer Benjamin Taylor, with aerial photography visuals by Charles Latshaw celebrating northern Arizona’s beautiful landscapes. We celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 with two premieres by Nolan Stolz. And we present Peter Boyer’s Ellis Island: The Dream of America, which brings together FSO, six Flagstaff-based actors, and a beautiful video presentation of historical photos and documents to celebrate America’s great cultural history of immigration.
Ardrey Auditorium
$30-85
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra
9287745107
info@flagstaffsymphony.org
Ardrey Auditorium
1115 Knoles Dr.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001