Welcome to the first meeting of our new Environmental Humanities Book Club! Join us for a discussion of Timefulness by Marcia Bjornerud.

About this book:

Marcia Bjornerud shows how geologists chart the planet’s past, explaining how we can determine the pace of solid Earth processes such as mountain building and erosion and comparing them with the more unstable rhythms of the oceans and atmosphere. These overlapping rates of change in the Earth system—some fast, some slow—demand a poly-temporal worldview, one that Bjornerud calls “timefulness.” She explains why timefulness is vital in the Anthropocene, this human epoch of accelerating planetary change, and proposes sensible solutions for building a more time-literate society.

(Attending this program will grant points towards our Summer Reading Challenge.)

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.