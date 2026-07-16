Farm to Table Dinner: A Local Culinary Experience

The Farm to Table Dinner is Prescott Farmers Market's iconic fundraiser!

Guests will enjoy seasonally inspired dishes from five local chefs, all prepared with ingredients from dedicated farmers and ranchers. The menu is a reflection of the season, so it's a surprise. There will be something for everyone, whether you are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, etc.

This year, we celebrate the connection between the land that feeds us and the community that sustains us. This evening honors the farmers who cultivate our fields, the chefs who transform the harvest, and the neighbors who gather at the table. Each dish reflects the care, collaboration, and seasonal abundance that make our region flourish. From the first planting to the shared meal, this is a celebration of what can grow when we tend the land — and each other — with love and care.