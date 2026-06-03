Fire and Water Wise Gardening Workshop
Fire and Water Wise Gardening Workshop
Join us at the Arboretum for a tour of our grounds to learn about fire and water wise gardening in Flagstaff.
Participants in this free granted funded workshop will spend the morning learning about the fire and water wise principles the Arb is implementing including a new demonstration garden that can be applied to gardens throughout our community!
Pre-registration required (limited to 25)
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
Artist Group Info
krystan.lauher@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org