First Friday 4th Grade Water Ethics Contest Gallery at Historic Ice House
First Friday 4th Grade Water Ethics Contest Gallery at Historic Ice House
Come see previous artwork and essays for the 4th Grade Water Ethics Contest and learn more about this year’s contest. Hosted by Montgomery & Associates for the Coconino Plateau Watershed Partnership.
Montgomery & Associates is hosting a gallery of artwork and essays from previous 4th Grade Water Ethics Contest submissions at the Historic Ice House. Sponsored yearly by the Coconino Plateau Watershed Partnership, the 4th Grade Water Ethics Contest encourages students to express the value of water through artwork and essays and the need to protect this precious resource. Also learn more about this year's contest details. Submissions are due on November 25, 2026!
The Ice House
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Coconino Plateau Watershed Partnership
480-299-5764
rdoba@cpwac.org
The Ice House
201 East Birch AvenueFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9284403561
info@cultureconnectionaz.org