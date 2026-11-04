First Friday 4th Grade Water Ethics Contest Gallery at Historic Ice House

Come see previous artwork and essays for the 4th Grade Water Ethics Contest and learn more about this year’s contest. Hosted by Montgomery & Associates for the Coconino Plateau Watershed Partnership.

Montgomery & Associates is hosting a gallery of artwork and essays from previous 4th Grade Water Ethics Contest submissions at the Historic Ice House. Sponsored yearly by the Coconino Plateau Watershed Partnership, the 4th Grade Water Ethics Contest encourages students to express the value of water through artwork and essays and the need to protect this precious resource. Also learn more about this year's contest details. Submissions are due on November 25, 2026!