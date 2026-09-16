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First Responders Luncheon by Flagstaff Exchange Club

First Responders Luncheon by Flagstaff Exchange Club

The Exchange Club honors the men and women who have excelled at providing excellent community service at their jobs this year with an award luncheon. Police and fire officers are selected by their peers. Their respective police and fire chiefs will present their merits. The keynote speaker. Laura Wilson will discuss from A Family Perspective or what they experience each time their loved one(s) leaves home.

Elks Club
$50.00 per person
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Exchange Club of Flagstaff
928-225-0032
admin@flagstaffexchangeclub.com
flagstaffexchangeclub.com
Elks Club
2101 N. San Francisco St.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001