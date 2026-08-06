Fix-It Clinic
Fix-It Clinic
Our amazing volunteers can help you fix small appliances, clothing, and more!
Join the Fix-It Clinic on Saturday, August 22nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center near Thorpe Park (245 N. Thorpe Rd.) to get your household item repaired and returned to life and kept of the landfill! Our amazing volunteers can assist with repairs on almost anything, including electronics, jewelry, clothing, bicycles, and more, all for free! While appointments are recommended, they are not required. For more details and to book an appointment, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/3231/Fix-it-Clinic
Joe C Montoya Community & Senior Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
City of Flagstaff
928-856-4432
kaeli.wells@flagstaffaz.gov
Joe C Montoya Community & Senior Center
245 N Thorpe Rd.Flagstaff , Arizona 86001
928-213-2144
steven.thompson@flagstaffaz.gov