Our amazing volunteers can help you fix small appliances, clothing, and more!

Join the Fix-It Clinic on Saturday, August 22nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center near Thorpe Park (245 N. Thorpe Rd.) to get your household item repaired and returned to life and kept of the landfill! Our amazing volunteers can assist with repairs on almost anything, including electronics, jewelry, clothing, bicycles, and more, all for free! While appointments are recommended, they are not required. For more details and to book an appointment, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/3231/Fix-it-Clinic