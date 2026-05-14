Flagstaff Native Herb Festival
Flagstaff Native Herb Festival
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, in collaboration with the Forager’s Path School of Botanical Studies, is hosting its annual all-day herb event featuring expert-led workshops, hands-on learning, and informative plant walks. Participants will enjoy a full day of learning about the natural resources around us while connecting with local experts, herbalists, and plant enthusiasts.
The event runs from 9 AM to 3 PM, and day-pass attendees will choose from nine workshops across three sessions. Cost: $65 for Willow Bend members, $80 for the public
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
$65 for WB Members, $80 public
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org