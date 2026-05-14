Flagstaff Native Herb Festival

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, in collaboration with the Forager’s Path School of Botanical Studies, is hosting its annual all-day herb event featuring expert-led workshops, hands-on learning, and informative plant walks. Participants will enjoy a full day of learning about the natural resources around us while connecting with local experts, herbalists, and plant enthusiasts.

The event runs from 9 AM to 3 PM, and day-pass attendees will choose from nine workshops across three sessions. Cost: $65 for Willow Bend members, $80 for the public