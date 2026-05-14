© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flagstaff Native Herb Festival

Flagstaff Native Herb Festival

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, in collaboration with the Forager’s Path School of Botanical Studies, is hosting its annual all-day herb event featuring expert-led workshops, hands-on learning, and informative plant walks. Participants will enjoy a full day of learning about the natural resources around us while connecting with local experts, herbalists, and plant enthusiasts.

The event runs from 9 AM to 3 PM, and day-pass attendees will choose from nine workshops across three sessions. Cost: $65 for Willow Bend members, $80 for the public

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
$65 for WB Members, $80 public
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
www.willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org
http://www.willowbendcenter.org/public-programs_adult.html