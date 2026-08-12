Flagstaff Preschool Opens Accessible Learning Garden, Invites Families to Community Open House

Evergreen Academy Preschool invites the Flagstaff community to celebrate the grand opening of its new Accessible Learning Garden during a special Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in partnership with the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce. Originally created by Ethan Jerpseth as his Scout Gold Award project, the garden was later expanded with support from a City of Flagstaff Sustainability Grant to include wheelchair-accessible pathways, raised garden beds, and other features that ensure every child can participate. Maintained by preschool staff and parent volunteers, the garden has become an outdoor classroom where children grow vegetables and herbs while discovering the sights, smells, tastes, and wonders of nature through hands-on learning. Families are invited to tour the preschool, meet teachers, and celebrate this unique community partnership that is helping young learners grow alongside the garden.