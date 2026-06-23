Flagstaff Symphony Guild Home Tour

Step inside Flagstaff’s most remarkable homes during the Flagstaff Symphony Guild’s annual Home Tour. This self-guided experience offers a rare glimpse into five stunning residences—plus the Pioneer Museum, for a total of 6 properties—that showcase architectural beauty, creative design, and the spirit of our mountain town.

Home Tour Details: August 15, 2026, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tickets & Reservations ($40)

Reserve your tickets online and enjoy a personal touch—your physical tickets will be mailed directly to you if purchase by August 6. After that date, all physical tickets must be picked up on the day of the tour at Continental Country Club (2380 N Oakmont Dr Flagstaff, AZ 86004), beginning at 9:30 AM.

Physical tickets are required at the door of each home to enter. Note. There is nothing you need to print. Just present the physical ticket that was mailed to you, or that you picked up the day of the Home Tour.

Same-day ticket sales will also be available at Continental Country Club from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM.