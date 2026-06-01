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Forest Magic Camp

Forest Magic Camp

Forest Magic Camp gathers campers in Flagstaff aged 7-12 for an introductory experience within the wilderness. Campers build confidence and ease towards outdoor activities such as camping and hiking, while also forming strong and unique friendships.

At camp, they get to test their skills with slack lines, hammocks, hiking, and bouldering all while enjoying the fun of place-based outdoor crafts and the company of many caring adult and teen Trail Wizards and trail Wizards in Training dedicated to exploring the magic of the forest!

Coconino National Forest
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jul 24, 2026.

Event Supported By

Montessori Forest Adventurers
9288143378
jamie@forestmagic.org
www.forestmagic.org
Coconino National Forest