At Forest Magic Camp and Forest Fridays campers join a group of young explorers for an introductory wilderness experience that builds comfort and confidence with outdoor, camping, and hiking skills while developing strong, unique, and inclusive friendships.

Campers learn to support each other and share in their challenges and victories as they get their hands dirty learning about Coconino County forests, animals, and geology.

At camp, they get to test their skills with slack lines, hammocks, hiking, and bouldering all while enjoying the fun of place-based outdoor crafts and the company of many caring adult and teen Trail Wizards and trail Wizards in Training dedicated to exploring the magic of the forest!

Details: https://forestmagic.org/forest-magic-camp-details