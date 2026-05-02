free comic book day food drive
free comic book day food drive
Cab Comics is happy to have a Free Comic Book Day Food drive. Bring some non-perishable food items May 2nd. Then join us for some free comics and raffle prizes. Not all comics are free, specifically named free comics. There will be many to choose from but supplies are limited. Plus there will be a few local artists on hand.
cab comics
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cab Comics
9287741655
cabcomics@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
cabcomics@gmail.com
cab comics
1471 S MILTON RDFLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
928 774 1655
cabcomics@gmail.com