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free comic book day food drive

free comic book day food drive

Cab Comics is happy to have a Free Comic Book Day Food drive. Bring some non-perishable food items May 2nd. Then join us for some free comics and raffle prizes. Not all comics are free, specifically named free comics. There will be many to choose from but supplies are limited. Plus there will be a few local artists on hand.

cab comics
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Cab Comics
9287741655
cabcomics@gmail.com
Cab Comics llc

Artist Group Info

cabcomics@gmail.com
cab comics
cab comics
1471 S MILTON RD
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
928 774 1655
cabcomics@gmail.com
cabcomicsaz.com