Free Garden Class: Best Trees for Bushels of Fruit
Free Garden Class: Best Trees for Bushels of Fruit
Have your landscape and eat it, too! We’ll share the tips, tricks, and recipes that make for a health, tastier yard. Fruit tree experts are on hand that know fruit trees and how to grow them.
Watters Garden Center
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Watters Garden Center
(928) 445-4159
socialmedia@wattersgardencenter.com
Watters Garden Center
1815 W. Iron Springs RdPrescott, Arizona 86305
928-445-4159
KenDavis@WattersGardenCenter.com