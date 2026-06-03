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Free Garden Class: Best Trees for Bushels of Fruit

Free Garden Class: Best Trees for Bushels of Fruit

Have your landscape and eat it, too! We’ll share the tips, tricks, and recipes that make for a health, tastier yard. Fruit tree experts are on hand that know fruit trees and how to grow them.

Watters Garden Center
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Watters Garden Center
(928) 445-4159
socialmedia@wattersgardencenter.com
wattersgardencenter.com
Watters Garden Center
1815 W. Iron Springs Rd
Prescott, Arizona 86305
928-445-4159
KenDavis@WattersGardenCenter.com
https://prescottfrontierrotary.com/event/grapes-4-good-1/