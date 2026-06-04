Free Prostate Cancer Screenings Available at Prescott Farmers Market June 20

Men 40 and older can get a no-cost screening from a urologist during the Saturday market; appointments must be reserved in advance.

Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will host free prostate cancer screenings for men 40 and older on Saturday, June 20, from 8am to noon in the Dignity Health, YRMC parking lot at 900 Iron Springs Road in Prescott. The screenings are offered in cooperation with Arizona Complete Health and the Prostate On-Site Project. The screening event is open to the public, and no insurance is needed. Appointments are required and can be reserved by calling 1-800-828-6139 or 480-964-3013. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

The screening includes a PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) blood draw, a DRE (Digital Rectal Exam), a testicular exam, and a consultation with a Urologist. Prostate cancer is the second-most diagnosed cancer in American men and the second leading cause of cancer death. Regular screening, including the PSA test, helps catch the disease early, when it is most treatable.

