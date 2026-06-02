Geologic Wonderland: Unearthing the Story of Northern Arizona

The majestic Red Rocks of Sedona; the mighty volcanic peaks of Flagstaff; and the seventh natural Wonder of the World, the Grand Canyon: How did this rugged landscape of countless geologic features come to be?

Danny Foley will discuss northern Arizona’s geologic wonderland and show how our regional backyard formed over millennia into the awe-inspiring vistas enjoyed by Flagstaff residents and visited by millions of visitors each year. Whether touring our national parks or viewing roadside geology, you’ll be able to look on the rocky features around you with a new understanding of our eons-in-the-making story preserved in stone.

Danny is a geologist with graduate degrees in geology and geography from Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University. He has worked in various geoscience roles, including for NASA in planetary geology, as an instructor in higher education at NAU and Grand Canyon University, and while doing field work in remote corners of the world, from the Arctic to the Antarctic. Danny is interested in better understanding our world and how geologic processes and materials work in an overall system. Danny has never met a rock he didn’t like. He loves Arizona geology and can often be found hiking and adventuring in nature looking for new places to explore.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.