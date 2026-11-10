Get Mugged with Megan Berry-Sedona Arts Center

Get Mugged with Megan Berry

Creative, Playful, Functional

Sunday | December 20, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | All Levels | Dennis Ott Ceramics Studio

In this playful and interactive hand-building ceramics workshop, students will create two custom mugs full of personality and charm. Explore foundational hand-building techniques such as slab and coil construction while experimenting with texture, organic form, and creative expression. Participants will be encouraged to loosen up, think outside the box, and get a little funky with their designs while creating functional pieces that are truly one-of-a-kind. No previous pottery experience needed.