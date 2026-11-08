Giving Tree at Mountain Sports Flagstaff to benefit Northland Family Help Center

The season of giving is here, and we’d love your help making the holidays a little brighter for our Flagstaff neighbors!

Stop by Mountain Sports Flagstaff between November 25 and December 23 and choose an ornament from our Giving Tree. Each ornament represents a family member or individual in our community who could use a little extra holiday magic. Simply shop for the requested gifts, bring them back to the store, and we’ll make sure they’re delivered to Northland Family Help Center for distribution to local families in need.

Need a little inspiration? Cozy Darn Tough wool socks make a wonderful gift for just about anyone, and puzzles, games, and fun activities are always a hit with the kiddos!

Whether you choose one ornament or several, every little bit helps make the season brighter.

Stop in, grab an ornament, shop with heart, and help us spread some holiday cheer right here in Flagstaff!