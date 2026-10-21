Gonzalez Ranch Ideas and Vision Workshop
Gonzalez Ranch Ideas and Vision Workshop
Help shape Gonzalez Ranch’s next chapter!
On October 3, Coconino County dedicated Gonzalez Ranch, 488 acres of ponderosa pine forest, open meadows, and Gonzalez Lake just outside Williams, made possible by a generous donation. Now the community is invited to help shape what it becomes.
Join Coconino County Parks and Recreation for a public meeting to share your ideas and be part of creating a shared vision for this new community open space.
The Shed
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Coconino County Parks & Recreation
928-679-7120
parksrec@coconino.az.gov
The Shed
314 Historic Route 66Williams, Arizona 86046
928-679-7120
parksrec@coconino.az.gov