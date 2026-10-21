© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gonzalez Ranch Ideas and Vision Workshop

Gonzalez Ranch Ideas and Vision Workshop

Help shape Gonzalez Ranch’s next chapter!

On October 3, Coconino County dedicated Gonzalez Ranch, 488 acres of ponderosa pine forest, open meadows, and Gonzalez Lake just outside Williams, made possible by a generous donation. Now the community is invited to help shape what it becomes.

Join Coconino County Parks and Recreation for a public meeting to share your ideas and be part of creating a shared vision for this new community open space.

The Shed
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coconino County Parks & Recreation
928-679-7120
parksrec@coconino.az.gov
https://www.coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation
The Shed
314 Historic Route 66
Williams, Arizona 86046
928-679-7120
parksrec@coconino.az.gov
Learn more: https://www.coconino.az.gov/2182/Gonzalez-Ranch