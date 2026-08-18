Hacks for Humanity: Hacking for the Social Good

This 36-hour hackathon welcomes not only technology enthusiasts, programmers and developers, but also artists, entrepreneurs, scientists, educators, activists, students and community members. Participants from diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise will collaborate to develop creative digital solutions addressing critical and timely social issues.

Unlike conventional hackathons typically designed for computer programmers and developers, Hacks for Humanity invites university and community participants above the age of 18 of all skill levels and disciplines to engage in creative problem-solving rooted in ASU Project Humanities’ Humanity 101® principles: compassion, empathy, forgiveness, integrity, kindness, respect and self-reflection.

This year’s event centers on these four themes:

AI and Humanity: As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, how can society ensure that humans retain agency, dignity and trust?

Aging and Labor: The nature of work is rapidly changing because of automation, gig economies and shifting workplace expectations. How do these changes intersect with the needs and experiences of an aging population?

Children and Social Media: Social media is creating new forms of digital identity. How are these online identities shaping and affecting children today?

Parenting: Caring for and nurturing another human being may be one of life’s most challenging responsibilities. How can caring for loved ones, at any age, be improved for everyone involved?

