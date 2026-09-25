Haunted Library Tour

Join us after hours to explore the Downtown Library’s haunted hot spots, including the downstairs garage and the cataloging department! We'll discuss what phenomena staff and patrons have experienced in each location, sort fact from fiction, and look at theories for who—or what—is causing these disturbances.

Registration is required. Please register below. We will meet in the Community Room at closing time.

This tour is for adults and teenagers aged 13 and up. There is another event—Locked in the Library—for children aged 12 and under.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17638262