The Humane Society of Sedona invites the community to close out its 60th anniversary year at the annual PAWliday Open House & Bake Sale on Saturday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2115 Shelby Drive in Sedona.

Guests can listen to live music by local musicians, pick up homemade holiday treats, bring their pets for photos with Santa, and take part in the Wine Grab. The day also includes clearings and blessings with Walking Crow, behind-the-scenes shelter tours, and opportunities to meet adoptable animals. Bake sale proceeds benefit shelter animals.

The event is family, kid, and pet-friendly, and visitors are welcome to drop in throughout the day. Details: https://humanesocietyofsedona.org/events/pawliday-open-house/