Honey bee talk with Patrick Pynes
Honey bee talk with Patrick Pynes
Kick off National Pollinator Week with local bee expert, Patrick Pynes, as he uses the STRE4AMS approach that combines science, ecology, technology and spirituality to talk about the Western Honey Bee and beekeeping.
Enjoy a free honey tasting!
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$8 - $14
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org