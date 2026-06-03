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Honey bee talk with Patrick Pynes

Honey bee talk with Patrick Pynes

Kick off National Pollinator Week with local bee expert, Patrick Pynes, as he uses the STRE4AMS approach that combines science, ecology, technology and spirituality to talk about the Western Honey Bee and beekeeping.

Enjoy a free honey tasting!

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$8 - $14
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org