iPhoneography ONLINE with Kelli Klymenko-Sedona Arts Center

iPhoneography: From Snapshots to Showstoppers

Your camera is cooler than Ai; A One-Day ONLINE Crash Course with Photographer Kelli Klymenko

Friday | November 20, 2026 | 9 am – 2 pm AZ time

Medium – iPhone

Materials List – Click the Materials List tab above

Registration – Each student must enroll individually. Click the Cancellation Policy tab above for more info.

Location/Time – Online via Zoom. You can check your time zone difference at www.timezonewizard.com where you can enter your city & state and CA.

Every day, social media fills with flawless images that were never photographed, places that were never visited, and sunsets that never existed.

But the best photographs aren’t perfect. They’re real. They’re the unexpected laugh with a friend. The light hitting the red rocks just before sunset. The owl you spotted on a morning hike. The coffee stain on your journal after a long day exploring. The moments only you could have experienced. Your iPhone is one of the most powerful creative tools you’ll ever own—not because it can invent reality, but because it can help you see it.

In this inspiring one-day workshop, photographer and artist Kelli Klymenko will show you how to move beyond snapshots and create photographs with intention. You’ll learn the principles of composition, light, storytelling, editing, and creative techniques that transform everyday moments into compelling images—all using the camera already in your pocket.

Along the way you’ll discover hidden camera features, explore HDR, panorama, and macro photography, learn professional editing techniques, and how to create short-form video perfect for sharing your stories online.

No expensive equipment. No artificial intelligence. No fake memories.

Just your eye, your creativity, and the real world waiting to be explored.