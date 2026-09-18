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iPhoneography with Kelli Klymenko In Person and Online

iPhoneography with Kelli Klymenko In Person and Online

iPhoneography: From Snapshots to Showstoppers
Your camera is cooler than Ai; A One-Day Crash Course with Photographer Kelli Klymenko

Friday | October 2, 2026 | 9 am – 2 pm AZ time

Medium – iPhone
Suggested Materials – Click the Materials List tab above
Registration – Each student must enroll individually. Click the Cancellation Policy tab above for more info.
Location/Time – Sedona Arts Center
Every day, social media fills with flawless images that were never photographed, places that were never visited, and sunsets that never existed.

But the best photographs aren’t perfect. They’re real. They’re the unexpected laugh with a friend. The light hitting the red rocks just before sunset. The owl you spotted on a morning hike. The coffee stain on your journal after a long day exploring. The moments only you could have experienced. Your iPhone is one of the most powerful creative tools you’ll ever own—not because it can invent reality, but because it can help you see it.

Sedona Arts Center
150
09:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sedona Arts Center
928-282-3809
sac@sedonaartscenter.org
www.sedonaartscenter.org
Sedona Arts Center
15 Art Barn Road
Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-3809
sac@sedonaartscenter.org
www.sedonaartscenter.org