iPhoneography with Kelli Klymenko In Person and Online

iPhoneography: From Snapshots to Showstoppers

Your camera is cooler than Ai; A One-Day Crash Course with Photographer Kelli Klymenko

Friday | October 2, 2026 | 9 am – 2 pm AZ time

Medium – iPhone

Suggested Materials – Click the Materials List tab above

Registration – Each student must enroll individually. Click the Cancellation Policy tab above for more info.

Location/Time – Sedona Arts Center

Every day, social media fills with flawless images that were never photographed, places that were never visited, and sunsets that never existed.

But the best photographs aren’t perfect. They’re real. They’re the unexpected laugh with a friend. The light hitting the red rocks just before sunset. The owl you spotted on a morning hike. The coffee stain on your journal after a long day exploring. The moments only you could have experienced. Your iPhone is one of the most powerful creative tools you’ll ever own—not because it can invent reality, but because it can help you see it.