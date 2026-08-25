Join us for a free “Make AI Work for You” workshop led by a Grow with Google Coach

Tuesday, August 25th, 2026 // 9:30am - 11:00am MT

Northern Arizona University - Havasupai Room

1050 S Knoles Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86011

In partnership with Coconino SBDC, Economic Development team at the City of Flagstaff, Economic Development team at Coconino County, Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona (ECoNA), and NAU, Grow with Google will lead a free, in-person workshop to help small businesses in Flagstaff and the surrounding area build new skills to grow their businesses online.

In this workshop, we'll provide practical use cases of the latest AI tools that you can use to help grow your business. If you’re just getting started using AI, this workshop will be perfect for you. If you’re already an AI wiz, you might still learn something useful.

Please bring your own laptop: A laptop is recommended to participate in this workshop.

Parking: Complimentary parking will be available for the event.

Food & Drinks: We will provide light food and refreshments.