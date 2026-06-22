July FANA Meeting-Botanical Printing
July FANA Meeting-Botanical Printing
Join us for the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting. Doors open at 9:30 and meeting begins at 10:00. Susie Bunker-Alvarado will be giving a presentation on botanical printing. Workshop to follow. Guests always welcome to meeting, workshop requires additional registration and fee.
Entrance is the double glass doors next to the green door.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
09:31 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona (FANA)
602-361-7339
Fiberartistsnaz@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
socialmedia@fiberartistsnaz.org
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1601 San Fransisco StreetFlagstaff, Arizona 86001