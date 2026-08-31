La Posada Stage to Screen
La Posada Stage to Screen
The Artist’s Path, Inc. presents the film version of Micki Shelton’s 2023 stage play: "La Posada." Filmed before a live audience, capturing staging, sets, and lighting, the film of Micki Shelton’s stage play lets you relive the light-hearted story behind Mary Colter’s historic Arizona gem—La Posada Hotel and Gardens in Winslow, Arizona.
Prescott Elks Theatre--Main Stage
$18.00
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Artist's Path, Inc.
928 771 2554
theartistspath2023@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Micki Shelton
mickmcfadden@gmail.com
Prescott Elks Theatre--Main Stage
117 E. Gurley St.Prescott, Arizona 86301
928.777.1370