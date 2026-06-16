Learn From the Masters 2026 Prescott Garden Tour
Learn From the Masters 2026 Prescott Garden Tour
While a Garden Tour is an enjoyable, relaxing event, Yavapai
Master Gardeners’ “Learning from the Masters” has MORE.
Because our mission is to serve the public through education
and by working to support our area’s public gardens, this is “NOT
your average Garden Tour”!
Each garden has wonderful ideas and offers special knowledge.
This is designed to help you in your own garden as you conquer
our region’s gardening challenges.
Yavapai County Master Gardener Assoc.
$20.00
07:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Yavapai County Master Gardener Association
928-445-6590 x2
prescottgardentour@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
cmichener2714@gmail.com
Yavapai County Master Gardener Assoc.
840 Rodeo Dr. Bldg. CPrescott, Arizona 86305
928-830-0943
cmichener2714@gmail.com