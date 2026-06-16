Learn From the Masters 2026 Prescott Garden Tour

While a Garden Tour is an enjoyable, relaxing event, Yavapai

Master Gardeners’ “Learning from the Masters” has MORE.

Because our mission is to serve the public through education

and by working to support our area’s public gardens, this is “NOT

your average Garden Tour”!

Each garden has wonderful ideas and offers special knowledge.

This is designed to help you in your own garden as you conquer

our region’s gardening challenges.

