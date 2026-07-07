Lecture Series: "Downwinders and Resources Presentation"

Join us for a free community presentation about radiation exposure resources available to Downwinders in Northern Arizona. Learn about the history of the program, who may qualify for support, and the free services available, including assistance with compensation claims and medical screening resources.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

* Learn about support available for individuals and families

* Ask questions in a welcoming community setting

* Connect with local resources and advocates

Speaker: Candice Lewis, BSPH, RESEP (Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program) Patient Navigator. Candice has four years of experience assisting families with Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) Downwinder claims and helps eligible individuals enroll in RESEP's free medical screening program.

This presentation is free, but seating is limited. Please register in advance using the ticket link to reserve your spot.

